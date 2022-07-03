Liv Morgan Cashes In On Ronda Rousey, Crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion

The Money in the Bank ladder match represents opportunity.

And with that opportunity, you can make a name for yourself. Liv Morgan did just that Saturday night in Las Vegas, realizing the dream of a lifetime. After outlasting six other women to retrieve the briefcase in the opening match of WWE Money in the Bank, Morgan said after she would take time to celebrate before even thinking about cashing in.

A mere two hours later, Morgan was the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, pinning Ronda Rousey with an old school roll up.

Morgan picked her spot well, as Rousey had just successfully defended her title in a grueling title bout against Natalya. Rousey picked up a knee injury in the match, which she was still selling as Morgan’s music hit.

Rousey, even at her most vulnerable, was able to catch Morgan when the bell rang and put her in an ankle lock. Morgan looked to be in no man’s land in the center of the ring, but rather than tap out and miss out on her golden opportunity, she was able to kick the injured knee of Rousey to break the hold. Morgan immediately went for the roll up and got the 1, 2, 3.

It’s been quite the journey for the Elmwood Park, New Jersey, native, who was signed eight years ago by WWE and sent to their developmental territory, NXT. Morgan’s improvement year-by-year has been noticeable to the WWE Universe, which has made her a fan favorite.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Morgan — will Rousey be granted a rematch, or will she be taking a leave of absence? Either way, there are a plethora of superstars on the SmackDown roster that could be awarded a title match, including: Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, etc.

Perhaps a match with Charlotte Flair, who hasn’t been seen all summer, could be in the cards as well.

