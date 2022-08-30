Police Mistake Wedding Guests Camping In Boston For LIV Golf Protestors

Boston police thought they had found LIV Golf protestors camping in the woods ahead of this week’s tournament. They turned out to be wedding guests.

According to WCVB, newlyweds Joanna Benoit and Taylor Jacobson spent the week before the wedding clearing out brush and debris for guests to camp. Their wedding camp site was located on privately owned property.

A representative of The International Club, where this week’s LIV event is being held just outside of Boston, said it was “a simple misunderstanding.” The representative added that the club followed correct procedure when they spotted tents just outside the course.

“Officers spoke with the individuals, determining that it was a group of campers from a nearby wedding the prior evening. The group decided to leave voluntarily, without being asked to,” club general manager Steve Brennen told the outlet.

I haven’t heard of people camping out after a wedding, but it’s not the worst idea to save a buck – especially in the expensive city of Boston. It may not be the classiest move ever, but it keeps any drunk guests away from driving.

Protestors were present during the LIV Golf events held in Portland and New Jersey earlier this year. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return in Boston. The advocacy group 9/11 Justice has been the most vocal group seen outside these LIV Golf events.