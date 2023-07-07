Flash Mob Breaks Out At LIV Golf London Event And The Reactions On Social Media Are Pure Comedy

Videos by OutKick
LIV Golf’s motto is ‘golf, but louder,’ and boy did it deliver to kick things off at this weekend’s tournament just outside of London.
The Saudi-backed circuit makes its return to Centurion Club this week, the site of its inaugural event last year, and decided to take a step back into the 2010s by bringing out a flash mob on the first tee. Even the music choice was dated with dancers bopping to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO, which was released all the way back in 2011.
In all honesty, I had forgotten that flash mobs even existed, which has got me thinking.
Given how dated and cringe this entire thing is, could LIV Golf have deployed this flash mob to simply get people talking, even though 99% of the reaction is just making fun of the entire thing? If LIV was after engagement, it accomplished that goal as all of Golf Twitter seemed to react to the video.
Best Reactions To The LIV Golf Flash Mob
The PGA Tour could (would) never!
While we still have no idea what professional golf is going to look like in the future following the announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, let’s hope there is a clause in there that bans flash mobs from taking place anywhere within a quarter-mile of a golf course.
