Flash Mob Breaks Out At LIV Golf London Event And The Reactions On Social Media Are Pure Comedy

LIV Golf’s motto is ‘golf, but louder,’ and boy did it deliver to kick things off at this weekend’s tournament just outside of London.

The Saudi-backed circuit makes its return to Centurion Club this week, the site of its inaugural event last year, and decided to take a step back into the 2010s by bringing out a flash mob on the first tee. Even the music choice was dated with dancers bopping to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO, which was released all the way back in 2011.

Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London pic.twitter.com/RVmXpB9S9g — Mike McAllister (@thegolfeditor) July 7, 2023

In all honesty, I had forgotten that flash mobs even existed, which has got me thinking.

Given how dated and cringe this entire thing is, could LIV Golf have deployed this flash mob to simply get people talking, even though 99% of the reaction is just making fun of the entire thing? If LIV was after engagement, it accomplished that goal as all of Golf Twitter seemed to react to the video.

Best Reactions To The LIV Golf Flash Mob

I thought my guy was gonna hit the powerbomb here 😩😩 https://t.co/qq5rXkORqs pic.twitter.com/63chNrtijv — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) July 7, 2023

This might bring Monahan back to full health. https://t.co/v4SrJ4kGR8 — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) July 7, 2023

Now on the tee from USA Brooks Koepk-Ohhhhh my god what is happening. https://t.co/WMvBqc1tc2 — West Texas Driving Range Pro (@jjkilleentcu) July 7, 2023

Take something Saudi and sprinkle some British on top and you get something literally no one on earth wants to see https://t.co/C6S1FgTf8E — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 7, 2023

The sportswashing is now only the 2nd worst thing about LIV golf https://t.co/SBMrvDX0ll — Jordan Sayward-jones (@jsaywardjones) July 7, 2023

Up next Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be doing the ice bucket challenge on the 18th green https://t.co/c65PHC18IR — Shane B (@strait_vibinn) July 7, 2023

The PGA Tour could (would) never!

While we still have no idea what professional golf is going to look like in the future following the announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, let’s hope there is a clause in there that bans flash mobs from taking place anywhere within a quarter-mile of a golf course.

