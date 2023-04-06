LIV Golf’s Kevin Na Withdraws From The Masters After Rough Front Nine; Mike Weir Plays Back Nine All Alone

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Na was in the first group off at Augusta National on Thursday, and nine holes later, his Masters was over.

Na, one of 18 LIV golfers in the field this week, withdrew from the year’s first major citing an illness. He shot a four-over 40 on the first nine holes that included a double bogey on the opening hole.

Due to illness, @kevinna915 has officially withdrawn from @TheMasters Tournament after completing nine holes of his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

With Na withdrawing, this left Mike Weir all alone for the back nine. The Canadian and former Masters champ now gets to enjoy the final nine holes on Thursday all by his lonesome, which is certainly a unique situation.

With Kevin Na's WD, Mike Weir is now playing the back nine at Augusta National as a single pic.twitter.com/cgxHeur6Q8 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 6, 2023

Na and Weir made up just one of two twosomes on the tee sheet for Thursday and Friday’s opening round.

Weir won’t be going off as a single for Friday’s second round, instead, Augusta National will either call on a member to play alongside him in a twosome or simply pair him with Cameron Champ and Jose Mari Olazabal, the other twosome on the tee sheet.

Kevin Na was making his 12th start at the Masters this week after finishing no worse than 14th in each of the last three editions of the tournament.

