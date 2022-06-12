LIV Invitational Spectator Hit by Tee Shot

The LIV Golf Invitational Series claimed its first victim Saturday as Peter Uihlein hit a tee shot on the Par-4 seventh hole, hitting a fan in the gallery.

Despite hollering, “FORE!” within seconds of realizing the drive was errant, Uihlein’s warning didn’t work for one unsuspecting fan who wasn’t able to get out of way in time.

While it isn’t known exactly where the spectator was hit, the video appears to show the ball nail the man somewhere in the lower half of his body before bouncing back into play.

The fan who tried to duck in place, but ultimately was hit by the ball, fell to the ground. Watch:

