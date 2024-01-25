LIV Golf Continues To Get Stronger With Addition Of Adrian Meronk And Tyrrell Hatton Reportedly Close To Striking A Deal

Videos by OutKick

It turns out LIV Golf wasn’t done acquiring some of the game’s best European players after its surprise coop of Jon Rahm. The Saudi-backed circuit is still in the business of becoming stronger amid the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to multiple reports Wednesday evening, Adrian Meronk has elected to join LIV Golf ahead of its upcoming season. Meronk may not be a familiar name to casual golf fans in America, but he’s the reigning DP World Tour Player of the Year and a four-time winner across the pond.

READ: XANDER SCHAUFFELE KEEPS DOOR WIDE OPEN FOR POTENTIAL MOVE TO LIV GOLF, WON’T PLEDGE LOYALTY TO PGA TOUR

The Pole was set to play in this week’s Farmer’s Insurance Open in California but withdrew not long before his first-round tee time Wednesday citing an illness.

While Meronk may not catch the attention of golf fans, Tyrrell Hatton’s name certainly should, and according to The Telegraph, the Englishman could make the jump to LIV sooner rather than later.

Tyrrell Hatton could be on the move to LIV Golf sooner rather than later. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“A well-placed source indicated that Hatton has received an improved offer, although the world No 16 has remained cautious because of his fears that, if he switches, he might fall out of the top 50 and miss the 2025 majors,” the report states.

“The tax implications of an upfront fee worth up to £50 million are also understood to have made Hatton hesitant.”

Meronk is expected to join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks team with LIV, while Hatton’s name has reportedly been circled by Rahm who will captain a yet-to-be-named team.

The World No. 16 joining Rahm’s squad would come as no surprise given their history representing Europe in the Ryder Cup.

The most interesting, and honestly frustrating, part of all of this is the uncertainty around the merger between the Tour and Saudi PIF. These moves could mean absolutely nothing in just a few weeks time if the sides come to a deal, but LIV adding Meronk and zoning in on Hatton does signal that it has no plans of slowing down while negotiations are taking place behind closed doors.