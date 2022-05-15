in MLB

Little Kid Throws Back A Foul Ball At Blue Jays-Rays Game

When a foul ball from the opposing team comes your way, you throw that ball back onto the field — those are the rules. This young Rays fan received a foul ball and hilariously chucked it back towards the field of play.

Luckily, the dad was nice about it and quickly realized there’s some nuance to some of baseball’s unwritten rules.

The only real downside to this video is the bottom graphic reveals that foul ball came off the bat of Rays superstar Wander Franco. Other than that, this is a memory a father and son will have on camera the rest of their lives.

Priceless.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

