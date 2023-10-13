Kid Stares Down Massive Bear In Incredible Display Of Courage

Videos by OutKick

The animal thunderdome targeted a kid with a bear, and the child didn’t even blink!

Animals causing problems for people isn’t anything new. In fact, OutKick readers are well-aware of the trouble you can find in nature when it comes to mixing it up with the animal thunderdome.

You have to keep your head on a swivel. Whether it’s bears, sharks or something else, the creatures out in the wild aren’t your friends. There are too many examples of things going south to count.

Well, I have some good news because we found one soul brave enough to stand up to wild animals, specifically a big bear.

Little kid stares down a bear in incredible viral video.

Little kid doesn’t run from a bear.

In a viral video making the rounds online, a massive bear ran up to a kid in a residential area, and the kid didn’t even appear to care at all.

The child stared down the bear without yielding a single inch of ground. Personally, I probably would have ran for cover.

This kid must just be built differently. Check out the incredible video below.

This child has guts made of steel.

Seriously, how awesome is this kid? How alpha is this child? We see a lot of people panic at the first sign of trouble in life.

A massive bear walked up to this kid, and he didn’t seem phased at all. Can someone check his veins real quick?

Is there ice water in them? Dude is out here looking like a pro and he’s probably not older than seven or eight.

Now, I’m sure some of you will go ahead and tell me he was frozen in fear. Let’s not assume the worst. It’s Friday and we should be positive. I’m choosing to believe he took a stand for courageous reasons.

This is America, and we don’t run when we battle the animal thunderdome.

Little kid goes viral for staring down a huge bear. (Credit: Getty Images)

Props to this kid for being the absolute man, and if you have an epic animal thunderdome story, send it to me at david.hookstead@outkick.com.