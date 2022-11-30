LISTEN: Jerry Jones Fights Nasty Cough During Radio Show, Begs For Oxygen And Whiskey

Between the Washington Post trying to cancel him for a 65-year-old picture and his tireless pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a busy man of late.

And when you’re 80, sometimes your body can’t handle it all like it used to.

During his weekly radio appearance on the Shan & RJ show, Jones was attempting to answer a simple question when Mr. Phlegm reared his ugly head at the worst possible time.

Poor Jerry did everything he could to fight him off, but it was to no avail.

“Get me some oxygen,” Jones says after a coughing fit for the ages. “Better yet, a big shot of Jack!”

My guy.

Jerry Jones battles Washington Post and nasty cough

It’s been a ROLLERCOASTER week for Jones, which is saying a lot for a man who has been an absolute content machine his entire career.

First, the Washington Post came out and tried to cancel him by unearthing a picture from … *checks calendar* … 1957 (!!!) that showed Jones standing in a crowd of white students blocking black students from getting into their high school.

Jerry Jones has been on a rollercoaster this year.

As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also trying to lure OBJ to Dallas. Beckham Jr. is set to visit Jerry’s World, along with the Giants and Buffalo, this week.

Now, on top of all that, Jerry has to deal with a nasty coughing fit during a live radio hit.

I reckon that’s just the life of an 80-year-old billionaire, though. Bullets coming from every which direction and you just hope you don’t catch one.

Glad to see Jerry’s a Jack guy, though. Classy.