List of 2022 Home Run Derby Participants Thus Far

Seattle Mariners rookie star Julio Rodriguez just announced he’ll participate in this summer’s Home Run Derby, which means we have just two spots remaining. Even future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols joined in. This thing looks like it’s going to be epic.

Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuńa Jr., Albert Pujols and Kyle Schwarber. What a derby.

Kyle Schwarber And the newest entrant: Seattle rookie star Julio Rodriguez. Two slots left. And five days to go until it's live Monday from Dodger Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 13, 2022

We, of course, have the story of Pete Alonso going for a three-peat, while we also get to see some established star talent like Soto and Acuna in their prime. The derby has been a bit of a youth fest the past few years and we’re thrilled to see some excitement from some veteran talent. You could argue Soto and Acuna are still young, but they also have nothing to prove and are doing this strictly for fun. We’re used to early-20’s up-and-comers looking to become household names throwing their names in the hat — now it appears players are taking pride in winning the derby instead of using the event to put their names on the map.

Doesn’t hurt that this one is on the big stage in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. So perhaps they are?

And as we said before, there’s still two slots available. Aaron Judge is in a contract year that likely means he’s out, and Mike Trout and Jordan Alvarez have been dealing with injuries, so we aren’t anticipating they’re in, either. Would be cool if Jose Altuve penciled himself into a derby at 5-foot-6 to give us a new flavor.

Who do YOU think should get in while they still can? Might not matter because this year’s field is DEEP. And we aren’t betting against the polar bear again. Dude rakes.