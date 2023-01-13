Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter to the late Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54 after going into full cardiac arrest.

Reports detailed Thursday that the singer had to be rushed to the hospital after collapsing at her Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. Los Angeles County paramedics performed CPR on Presley when they arrived at her residence.

Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement shortly after her passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla shared. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie was in attendance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, where spectators noted that Presley appeared visibly shaky and unwell during the ceremony.

Rest in Peace