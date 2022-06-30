Lisa Boothe, Bobby Burack Talk About Media Lies and Clarence Thomas

I joined Lisa Boothe on Wednesday night as she guest-hosted for Jesse Kelly on radio.

We previewed my column on Justice Clarence Thomas and how the Left always needs a boogeyman, a central villain. Read that below:

We then got into the dishonest nature of the corporate press and how the media is now indifferent to the truth.

Other topics include Taylor Lorenz (LOL) and the coverage of mass shootings.

And, yes, unlike the other radio hosts, Lisa pronounced my last name correctly. Listen to the podcast below; the conversation begins at the 58:50 mark:

Lisa also sat down with OutKick recently to chat about her new podcast, The Truth with Lisa Boothe.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here