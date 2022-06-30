Lisa Boothe, Bobby Burack Talk About Media Lies and Clarence Thomas

I joined Lisa Boothe on Wednesday night as she guest-hosted for Jesse Kelly on radio.

We previewed my column on Justice Clarence Thomas and how the Left always needs a boogeyman, a central villain. Read that below:

Whether it's COVID, censorship, or now abortion, the Democrat party and media always need a boogeyman. Someone to lie about, disparage and distract from the Left's losing arguments. Column on why Clarence Thomas is the scary figure in the news right now:https://t.co/VgCh5lHw8D — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 30, 2022

We then got into the dishonest nature of the corporate press and how the media is now indifferent to the truth.

Other topics include Taylor Lorenz (LOL) and the coverage of mass shootings.

And, yes, unlike the other radio hosts, Lisa pronounced my last name correctly. Listen to the podcast below; the conversation begins at the 58:50 mark:

