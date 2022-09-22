Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Disses Commanders WR Drafted Ahead of Him

Meet the Aaron Rodgers of wide receivers.
Off to a tremendous start in his sophomore year, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is starting to feel himself: calling out players in his position that were drafted ahead of him.
Among that group of 16 wideouts selected before St. Brown in 2021 was third-round pick Dyami Brown.
The Lions wideout pulled out his receipts after Detroit beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, going as far as calling Dyami out during a post-practice interview on Wednesday.
St. Brown sounded plenty bitter over Washington’s pick.
“The draft, it is what it is. Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said.
Last season, Amon Ra caught 90 passes for 912 yards. By comparison, Brown caught 12 passes for 165 yards.
“I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that,” he said. “Or how many yards he had. I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”
“I didn’t see him in the game much,” St. Brown added.
The callout seemed personal between St. Brown and Brown — which is a bit of a surprise considering the Lions passed on St. Brown several times that draft.
