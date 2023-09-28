Lions Will Roar At Lambeau

Videos by OutKick

Lions vs. Packers, 8:15 ET

I complained a lot about a few specific things last year when it came to NFL scheduling. First, the primetime games were terrible. They had awful matchups. Then the other problem I had was it seemed like the Steelers were in primetime every single week. This year, I’ve been pleased with the games we’ve gotten (it helps having two Monday Night Football matchups too). Tonight we get a matchup between division rivals between the Lions and Packers.

The Lions are off to a slightly surprising start. The 2-1 record isn’t much of a surprise, but the way they’ve gone about it is a bit odd. They were able to steal a game from the Chiefs to open the season, in Arrowhead nonetheless. Then they lost in overtime to the Seahawks to open their home schedule. They got back on track holding a previously undefeated Falcons team to just six points in the game. It is really interesting to me to see how consistent their defense can be each week. They have a lot of different weapons on offense that they can scheme for each week. They have dynamic running backs and some very talented receivers. Unfortunately, Jared Goff is not the quarterback that can consistently win games for a team. Goff has played fairly well at least to start the year, but the Packers defense could be a bit of a challenge as they’ve only allowed 219 yards through the air to opposing quarterbacks on average. The running game has been a bit slow for the Lions to start but that is an opportunity to attack the Packers defense.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 26: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass for a touchdown in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Most of the conversation around the Packers this season will be about how Jordan Love is taking over for the departed Aaron Rodgers. So far, they look kind of like the same Packers team. They destroyed the Bears in the season opener and once again showed who owns that franchise. Then they had a disappointing game against the Falcons (the same team Detroit just beat last week). The Packers had no answer for Bijan Robinson in that game, and ultimately lost on a late-game field goal. Last week they were able to win at home in their opener against the Saints. It wasn’t a pretty game for the packers as they were held scoreless through three quarters before finally breaking free and putting up three scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Jordan Love looked very much like a capable starter as he put the team on his back, accounting for a touchdown pass and run in the last quarter. It was impressive, even if it wasn’t a great performance for the team overall. The big question tonight will be: which Lions defense shows up? If it is the one that gets little pressure on the quarterback and allows air yards to be accumulated in mass, the Lions will lose. If it is the one that hounds the quarterback and forces the Packers to be hurried and disconnected, the Lions will win. I expect the Packers to try and run the ball, but wouldn’t expect it to be a lot as I’m guessing they will want the back in for pass blocking more than anything.

Both teams actually look pretty decent to start the year, so this could be a really entertaining game. This is the second time the Lions have had to play a Thursday game as well. The bigger difference to me, and it may seem insignificant, is that the Lions didn’t have to play a tough game on Sunday. The Packers did. I think the Lions can come in here and beat the Packers. It isn’t a sentence I’ve said or written a lot over the years, but this feels like a good opportunity for Detroit to establish itself as the team to beat in the NFC North this year. Lions -120 on the moneyline.

