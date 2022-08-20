Lions Receiver Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch During Preseason Game

Lions receiver Tom Kennedy hauled in an outstanding touchdown grab Sunday afternoon against the Colts.

During the 27-26 preseason win for the Lions, David Blough chucked the ball to the former Bryant receiver in the end zone with seconds remaining in the first half, and Kennedy elevated over the DB for an outstanding touchdown catch.

Feast your eyes in the video below.

It might only be preseason action, but that’s an awesome ball from Blough to Kennedy. The Detroit QB threw it off balance to a receiver who had a DB riding him like he needed a saddle.

Yet, Kennedy was able to go over the top and put a touchdown on the board.

Lions receiver Tom Kennedy makes incredible touchdown catch. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Lions receiver, who was a standout playing in the FCS, has a grand total of 54 receiving yards in his career since entering the league in 2019.

He’s fighting to remain on the roster, but if he makes a few more catches like this, it’s hard to see a scenario where he doesn’t at least get a shot somewhere.

Lions receiver Tom Kennedy hauls in touchdown catch. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If you’re capable of putting points on the board with awesome catches, you’re always going to get some looks. After this touchdown grab, there’s no doubt Kennedy will have some eyes on him.