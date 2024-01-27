Lions Super Bowl Tattoo Guy Calls Out Crying Lions Fan: ‘Where Are My Free Tickets?!’

Videos by OutKick

It’s not what you want to see right before the biggest game in franchise history!

Ahead of the Detroit Lions facing off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship, we have some inner turmoil going on within the fanbase.

There’s no doubt that Alex Chepeska is a massive Lions fan. In fact, prior to the season starting he went to a tattoo shop and got a Lions Super Bowl Champions 2024 tattoo to prove it. He’s that sure of a Detroit victory not only tomorrow but through Super Bowl LVIII when the Lions will play either the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs.

… But enough to rip a fellow fan who was emotional over seeing the Lions win a playoff game without his father passed away when he was younger? Come on fellas, we can’t have this ahead of this important of a game!

Detroit Lions superfan Alex Chepeska showing off his Detroit Lions Super Bowl Champions prediction tattoo before the season even started. (Image Credit: Alex Chepeska)

GOT THE SUPER BOWL CHAMPS TATTOO BACK IN AUGUST

“About that Lions crying fan,” Chepeska told me during our conversation on Friday, “I like him but there were literally a thousand other men that were openly weeping during that game too.”

“I was crying [when the Lions defeated the Rams] – where are my free tickets?!”

Chepeska was referring to the massive reaction that “crying fan” Aaron Wikaryasz has received for his emotional display and support of a team that hasn’t ever won a Super Bowl. Aaron was shown being overwhelmed with emotion and tears when the Lions defeated the Rams by one point during the NFC Wild Card game two weeks ago.

However, Wikaryasz later explained that the reason he was crying wasn’t just because the Lions won their first home playoff game in 30+ years, but that it was a special moment for him and his father who had passed away when Aaron was younger after taking him to Lions games for years.

DRAMA: LIONS TATTOO GUY VS LIONS CRYING GUY

“There are people who say, ‘I can’t believe this guy is crying over a football game,’ and that’s true. It’s funny to cry over a football game, but it was more than that. My dad had season tickets in ’99… Two tickets, that’s it, me and him, every home game,” Wikaryasz told WXYZ. The two never were able to experience a Lions playoff game – yet alone a win together, causing Aaron to become emotional which led to not only his tears going viral, but a showing of support that included him getting free tickets to this weekend’s games.

To be fair, we have no idea if Chepeska knew that part of crying man’s story. If anything, maybe this is just a tale of Lions fans just being a little too over passionate about their teams that they’re willing to say or do some things that they normally wouldn’t have. Hey, it’s the playoffs and not only haven’t the Lions seen this in forever but neither has their fanbase. But fellas, everyone’s on the same side here – the last thing you need is any division as you enter Sunday’s NFC Championship against the 49ers!

As far as why Chepeska ended up getting the Super Bowl champion tattoo before the season began, he said that he felt something special when Peyton Manning and Jeff Daniels performed a ‘séance’ during last year’s ManningCast when they spoke about former Lions Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Lane.

“They reversed the curse of Bobby Lane,” Chepeska told me during our conversation. “Since Peyton and Jeff [Daniels] did that, we have been absolutely dominant. So I want to thank Jeff Daniels and Peyton Manning for doing that last year, because that was the moment I knew I was going to get the tattoo,” he continued.

JINX OR NO JINX?

But what about Lions fans who think that he may have jinxed the team by getting a Championship tattoo before they even made it to the game yet?

Chepeska believes that they are “past the jinx phase at this point,” and has full confidence that they’ll be in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11th. “If I had that much power to cause a jinx, I would have gotten a tattoo of every other team except the Lions,” Alex continued.

And if the Lions end up winning the whole thing, Alex said that he’ll even ‘pay it forward,’ by auctioning off parts of his skin so other team’s fans can get their logo tattooed on him for good luck.

We’ll see in a little over 24 hours if both fans will be crying tears of joy or sadness.