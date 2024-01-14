Lions/Rams Ticket Prices Skyrocket

Videos by OutKick

Fans looking to attend the Rams/Lions game in Detroit tonight better be ready to spend some serious money.

The Lions host the Rams in the opening round of the playoffs, and it’s the first home playoff game for the franchise in 30 years.

I was barely alive the last time Detroit was in this position. To say hype is through the roof would be a massive understatement, and that’s reflected in the ticket prices.

Tickets have been expensive from the jump, and that’s not changing with kickoff later today.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Rams in the playoffs. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Lions/Rams tickets are incredibly expensive.

Ticket data from Ticket IQ (via The Detroit News) has the average price just north of $1,200, which is the highest in the playoffs.

As of publication, the cheapest ticket to simply walk through the door at Ford Field is $439, and lots of tickets are selling for a lot more than $1,200.

To put it simply as possible, fans better be ready to lighten up the weight of their wallets if they plan on making the trek to the game.

How much do Lions/Rams tickets cost? (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions fans are amped up and ready to roll.

The city of Detroit is going to be on fire all night long for its first home playoff game in 30 years. Ford Field is going to be absolutely electric, and Lions fans are going to be passionate as all hell.

I know that because I’m a Lions fan (we can discuss further at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), and even though I’m not anywhere near Detroit, I’m locked, cocked and ready to rock.

If I wasn’t on dog duty, I’d probably be in Detroit right now. The franchise has been kicked and beaten for so long, and after all that misery, Dan Campbell finally has given the city and fans a team everyone can be proud of.

That’s why ticket prices are so high. Three decades of pain and suffering can officially come to an end tonight with a win. People want to be there to witness the carnage. Add in Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit, and the storylines write themselves.

Simply supply and demand economics.

Detroit Lions/Los Angeles Rams tickets are incredibly expensive. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Buckle up and prepare for battle tonight, gentlemen. Ford Field is going to be on fire, and as a Detroit Lions fan, I can’t wait to watch it unfold. Trust me when I say I have beer and popcorn ready to roll. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.