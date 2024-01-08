Lions/Rams Tickets Are Outrageously Expensive

Videos by OutKick

People hoping to attend Detroit’s first home playoff game in decades better be ready to shell out some serious cash.

The Lions host the Rams Sunday night at Ford Field, and excitement is off the charts. It’s not hard to understand why.

The franchise has been a punching bag for a very long time. It was a perennial cellar dweller, but Dan Campbell has the Lions roaring.

Now, the NFC North champs welcome Matthew Stafford and company to town, and the buzz has sent ticket prices skyrocketing.

Lions/Rams tickets are very expensive.

The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek to get into the game with fees included costs $530 as of publication. The average price for the Detroit/Rams playoff matchup is right around $900, and some tickets are listed for more than $10,000.

Do we think it’s safe to say fans are excited to watch the Lions host a playoff game? I think the answer to that is obvious, and it’s yes.

No other opening round game has ticket prices even close to the Detroit/Los Angeles matchup.

Tickets to the Rams/Lions game are incredibly expensive. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have been kicked around and beaten for far too long. As a Lions fan, I know what the existence is like. You just get used to losing, and pretty much accept before the season even starts that there’s no shot at the Super Bowl.

I was barely alive last time Detroit hosted a home game. It’s been that long, and people are now getting a lesson in basic economics.

When demand is super high and supply is limited, then prices soar. However, there’s no doubt Ford Field will be packed. Fans are going to hand over cash with a massive smile on their faces just to soak up the atmosphere.

Ticket prices are incredibly high for the Lions/Rams game. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Sunday night is going to be absolutely electric, and as a Lions fan, I can’t wait to see how it shakes out. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much money you’d spend to attend a major playoff game. Let me know the numbers!