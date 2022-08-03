Lions receiver Quintez Cephus has suffered a minor leg injury.
The former Wisconsin star suffered a possible leg injury during practice Tuesday, and head coach Dan Campbell says he’ll miss at least a little time.
However, it sounds like it’s nothing too serious, and the talented route runner will return soon.
While Cephus isn’t a name most NFL fans pay much attention to, it’s hopeful he’ll be an emerging piece of the offense in Detroit.
Through his first two seasons, he has four touchdown grabs and 553 yards. It’s far from a popping stat line, but a broken collarbone in 2021 caused him to miss serious time.
The belief has always been that if Cephus is healthy, he can be a dependable receiver who produces. He’s not a star but he can be a guy Jared Goff leans on.
In Detroit, that’s all you can ask for. Now, he’s been hit with another injury, but it sounds relatively minor.
Detroit fans can breathe easy! The last thing the Lions need is a piece of the offense going down.