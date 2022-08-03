Lions receiver Quintez Cephus has suffered a minor leg injury.

The former Wisconsin star suffered a possible leg injury during practice Tuesday, and head coach Dan Campbell says he’ll miss at least a little time.

However, it sounds like it’s nothing too serious, and the talented route runner will return soon.

Dan Campbell thinks WR Quintez Cephus will be ok and only down for a short time. Good news there. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 3, 2022

While Cephus isn’t a name most NFL fans pay much attention to, it’s hopeful he’ll be an emerging piece of the offense in Detroit.

Through his first two seasons, he has four touchdown grabs and 553 yards. It’s far from a popping stat line, but a broken collarbone in 2021 caused him to miss serious time.

Quintez Cephus suffers minor injury. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The belief has always been that if Cephus is healthy, he can be a dependable receiver who produces. He’s not a star but he can be a guy Jared Goff leans on.

In Detroit, that’s all you can ask for. Now, he’s been hit with another injury, but it sounds relatively minor.

Lions receiver Quintez Cephus suffers minor injury. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit fans can breathe easy! The last thing the Lions need is a piece of the offense going down.