Lions Offense Will Not Be Stopped By Chiefs

Lions vs. Chiefs, 8:20 ET

The day has arrived, my friends. The 2023 season kicks off tonight and we get to see the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs take on this year’s expert-loved Detroit Lions. This is the start of our gambling season and I’m looking forward to bringing you sides, totals, props, player props, touchdown scores, and more. Football offers us so much and asks so little of us in return. Welcome back, football, welcome back.

The Lions are coming into this season with a test to start the year. I really liked their potential last season and they ended their year with a 9-8 record. For whatever reason, I’m not as high on them as I was. I don’t think they magically will win the division. They still have Jared Goff under center so it isn’t like they will be the best team in the world or something. They do have a very solid offensive unit though. Amon-Ra St. Brown has the potential to be a top-10 receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs was a first-round pick this year and has the talent to lead this backfield. They even have a nice change of pace with David Montgomery. The other two receivers, Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds, also should be reliable options for Goff. The defense is where most of my concern is. They allowed 427 points last season, 3rd most in the NFC. Coincidentally that is the same amount as the Vikings and they went 13-4, so maybe my concerns are overstated.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have basically one reason to always think they can win: Patrick Mahomes. The guy is an absolute monster on the field. I genuinely enjoyed watching him in the Netflix documentary and loved the insight into his preparation. Now, with the new season, there are two large concerns that have nothing to do with Mahomes. Their best defensive player, arguably one of the best in the game, Chris Jones is not playing because he wants a new contract. Their best offensive weapon, Travis Kelce, is questionable for this game as he hyperextended his knee. I have to guess he will sit this game out. I’m not sure why he would play Week 1 if they get extra time before Week 2’s game anyway. The wide receiving core of the Chiefs took a hit last year with them trading away Tyreek Hill. They now don’t have Juju Smith-Schuster either. The defense of Kansas City always takes a while to adjust so there is a distinct possibility that this game is a bit ugly for them.

The motivation will be high for both teams as everyone wants to start the season strong. Mahomes and coach Andy Ried are two of the best in the business, so their gameplan will adapt to the weapons they have. The Lions are probably going to be able to score though. The Chiefs defense typically does just enough to keep their offense in the game and a close game is all Mahomes needs. The best bet for this game is to take a chance on the Lions offense going over their 23.5 points. They should get enough opportunities on offense to score multiple times. Arrowhead isn’t an easy place to play, but this isn’t a pretty situation for the Chiefs either so you can’t feel too confident in them winning this game with ease tonight.

