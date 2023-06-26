Lions LB Jack Campbell’s Fiancé Megan Meyer Form Tackles Like A Pro

Videos by OutKick

It appears there’s a new NFL girlfriend and wife sheriff in town and she knows how to unleash a devastating hit stick.

The Internet is going nuts today over the athleticism shown by Megan Meyer, the fiancé of linebacker Jack Campbell, the Detroit Lions No. 1 draft pick (18th overall) out of Iowa who is expected to come in and help the Motor City Kitties get back to the playoffs.

If you’re a Lions fan and looking for good vibes, look no further than Detroit’s new fun couple hitting the lake and Megan hitting Jack during a wakeboarding session.

Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and fiancé Megan Meyer enjoy lake time before NFL training camps open in late July. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Instagram

Let’s get right to the action as Megan shows us that this could be the defensive version of the George & Claire Kittle marriage.

Hopefully LB Jack Campbell tackles as well as his new fiancé #NFL #OnePride

🎥: IG/MeganMeyer pic.twitter.com/01Y4XA1wtX — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 25, 2023

Helluva tackle! Pure athletic move! Gamer! Blue-collar work ethic!

I’m not a front-office NFL general manager, but I have to say right now that these are the intangibles I’m looking for when drafting players. I need these guys to be in relationships where the better half is launching off boats and completely capable of such antics.

The better half will then drive the NFL guy. Claire Kittle played college basketball at Iowa. She and her husband are constantly doing athletic things. Being competitive. Doing things that revolve around athleticism.

Now along comes Megan Meyer. She played two years of basketball at Iowa before transferring to Drake where she averaged 13 points a game before suffering a knee injury. Her junior season, Megan was first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

The Lions have made some really stupid moves over the years, but drafting the athletic linebacker with the super athletic future wife seems to be one of the smartest moves they’ve made in years.

They can even use Megan’s skills to lead drills. Wives and girlfriends form tackling their NFL partners should be a new skills competition for the NFL Combine.

Stop and think about it, Goodell.