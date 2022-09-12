Lions Fans Show Real ‘Grit’ In A Wild Street Fight Outside Ford Field, Blood Flows Inside

It appears Detroit Lions took this whole “grit” thing a little too far.

Opening day in the Motor City featured Lions fans throwing haymakers in a wild street brawl outside Ford Field before the home team faced the Eagles in front of a sold-out & raucous crowd that was whipped into a frenzy by the promise of a new season and possibly HBO’s Hard Knocks series.

“What are we? What makes us what we are and what we’re going to be?” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said during an episode of Hard Knocks. “I think it’s that right there. It’s Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: we’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder, and we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable.

“Like, to me, it means we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a f–king landfill. Doesn’t matter. And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be, because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to f–king bury you. Let’s go to work, men. It’s about to be fun.”

And then Lions fans showed off their grit.

Lions football is back baby pic.twitter.com/Mi8vvjx8WS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022

And then the grit continued inside Ford Field where at least one Lions fan was escorted out with a nose that was turned into a fountain, but as you can see, the guys isn’t complaining.

This is grit.

That nose probably doesn’t feel great today, but these days it’s all about treading water “as long as it takes to f–king bury you.”

The bad news in Detroit is that the revamped defense gave up 455 total yards and 31 points.