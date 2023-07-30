Lions Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson Compares Himself To The Flu

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was back in action Saturday after some concerns about a possible injury, and he had a weird way to describe himself.

However, during the time that he was out of commission, he was still around the team. The former Eagle and Saint is gearing up for his first season in Detroit and is surrounded by young players in the Lions secondary. He said that being around is important.

Why? Because he’s contagious like the flu.

“It’s very important, because I’m contagious. I’m like the flu,” Gardner-Johnson said, per Sports Illustrated.

“It’s gonna go through your body, and you either get it or you don’t get it.”

I mean… yeah that sounds like the flu,

“That’s not because I’m cocky. No, I’m confident in my job. I’m confident in my coaches, my teammates, my coaches, the training room, my strength guys. That’s why.”

Not only is he confident in what he can do on the field, but he also has a way with words.

Gardner-Johnson went on to talk about how important it is to be on top of things physically, but perhaps even more so mentally. He said that while he was hurt for much of this week he didn’t miss any reps, because he was running through them in his mind.

“I ain’t missed nothing, I ain’t missing practice, I didn’t miss a rep. I’m still out there. My teammates still see me,” the safety said. “One thing people got to understand, this game of football, it ain’t about being the best physically. You’ve got to be the best mentally.”

That’s certainly an interesting take on it. There are some high hopes for the Lions this year and Gadner-Johnson is supposed to help meet them.

