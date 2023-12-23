Lions Can Maul Vikings In Division Battle

Videos by OutKick

Lions vs. Vikings, 1:00 ET

Divisional battles are some of the most enjoyable games in football. There is always a little bit of intrigue between the teams because they know each other. There is likely an element of rivalry, and of course the battle for the division crown is usually involved in some way. Unfortunately, with the records and the current situation, there isn’t quite as much intrigue, but this should still be a fun game. Let’s make the Lions and Vikings matchup even more enjoyable with a sports betting play on the game.

The Lions are 10-4 on the season and look to lock up their division. Even with a loss, they probably would just be delaying the inevitable as they have a three-game lead right now. It would take an epic collapse for them to miss out on the playoffs or division. Kudos to them, they played well this season and have navigated their schedule well. I’m not sure they will have much playoff success but that remains to be seen. The Lions are 3-2 over their last five, alternating wins and losses. A case could be made that they should’ve lost both of the games against the Bears. Last week they blew out the Broncos in Detroit. That isn’t the biggest win in the world, but it was a good win to get. Denver’s defense is better than it was, but they regressed in that game last week. Maybe that is more of a reflection of how talented this Lions offense is. Their running game is going well, their passing game can work out and Jared Goff tore apart a very strong Broncos secondary. The Vikings defense is good and Goff will need to have one of his better games in order to win this one.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 10: Adam Butler #69 of the Las Vegas Raiders jumps to prevent Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings from throwing the ball during the second half at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Vikings defense, they have one of the best running defenses in football and I am fully expecting them to have it on full display against the Lions. The way that you can beat them is to slow down the running game and force Goff to make a mistake. The passing defense is middle of the pack, but if their defensive line can get into the backfield, Goff’s accuracy will likely be impacted. On offense, I do have to wonder how they will keep up with the Lions scoring. I suppose their best offense will be if the defense can pin the Lions back and make them have 3-and-outs. They played a respectable game against the Bengals before losing the game in overtime. Nick Mullens completed 26 passes (28 if you count his two interceptions). Going 26-for-33 is actually very impressive. I think the Vikings defense is better than the Bengals, but this was still a nice performance. He was also able to throw two touchdowns in the game, both to Jordan Addison who has had a great rookie campaign. Ty Chandler filled in for Alexander Mattison and ran for 132 yards and a touchdown.

I have no idea on the total for this game. Almost every game on a board I can tell you a lean or a play for the game. I look into so many games and stats that some of them are just gut calls and others are more informed. But, this one… no clue. I could see the teams both racking up points, and I could see it becoming a defensive battle. So I focused on a side. I think the Lions win this one. I don’t love that they are on the road for this game, but I do think that their offense will find a way to work against the Vikings defense and I think their defense is good enough to contain the Minnesota attack. I’ll take the Lions -3 in this.

