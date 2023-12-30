Lions And Cowboys Should Be Offensive Show

Videos by OutKick

Lions vs. Cowboys, 8:15 ET

For all the complaining I do about primetime matchups the past two seasons, I like to give the schedule makers a bit of credit when they deserve it. Tonight is one of those times as we get the Lions taking on the Cowboys on Saturday night. This is the only game on the schedule for the day, and to be honest, it is one of the better games of the entire NFL weekend. I like the primetime games because you can focus in on them and not get distracted by the other options to play. So, let’s get to this one and the bet I have for this game.

The Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North. Read that statement again, it doesn’t happen very often, but the Lions are not only in the playoffs, but they are going to host a game. This has been a very good season for them as they sit at 11-4 which indicates they have a good record. But, are they as good as that records shows? Hard to really tell in this writer’s opinion. You wouldn’t select almost any one of their offensive players as a top five at their position in the game. Hell, you might not even select any of them as a top-10. Defensively the team is good, but they still allow far too many points and rarely shut a team down. They are now facing a team that has been absolutely dominant on their home field. Can they shut down the Cowboys in this game? I think it is rather unlikely. The Cowboys defense at home was on pace to be historically good, but at least the game against the Seahawks showed they are mortal at home. I think the Lions play very similarly to the Seahawks and can also put up points on this Cowboys defense. The Lions are good at running the ball, and even though Jared Goff isn’t great, his stats match up rather well with his counterpart, Dak Prescott.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 16: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

You know the feeling when you’re traveling and you look at your significant other or whoever and just say “I can’t wait to sleep in my own bed!” Well, that has to be the a similar sentiment of the Cowboys who just dropped two straight games on the road and once again look like they are going to be a somewhat easy out in the playoffs. On the season, the Cowboys are 10-5, which is nice and respectable. At home, they are 7-0, which means they are a pathetic 3-5 on the road. But, to be honest, it doesn’t matter what they do on the road, because this game is in Cowboys Stadium, a place where they have been killers both on offense and defense. Only one game this season was close, and that was against the Seahawks. Everything else has been a multi-score win. Prescott particularly excels here as he has posted a 20-2 touchdown to interception ratio on his home field. The Lions defensive front can probably put some pressure on him, but I don’t expect to find a lot of powder blue in the backfield. The Lions allow a lot of passing yards to opponents and I think it is partially because they put up a lot of points, but also because they are adept at stopping the run.

I don’t think the Cowboys necessarily cover this game, but what is the motivation for the Lions? I suppose they still have a chance to win the overall #1 seed in the conference, but it is kind of unlikely. The Cowboys need to get some wins in hopes of getting a home game in the playoffs and taking the division from the Eagles. I expect both offenses to look sharp in this game and I’d be surprised a bit if this was any type of defensive battle. I’ll take the over in this and hope we can get some exciting primetime football.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024