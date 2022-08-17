Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Memorized All 16 Receivers Drafted Before Him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t want to forget the 16 wide receivers who had their name called before him in the 2021 NFL Draft, so he decided to memorize them.

St. Brown was the 17th wide receiver taken off the board and the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former USC wideout of course thought he should have been drafted much earlier than he was, so memorizing the 16 receivers drafted before him is pure motivation.

During the most recent episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ St. Brown rattled off each of the 16 receivers taken before him and even listed off some of the colleges they attended.

Amon Ra St Brown remembers the school and selection of every receiver that was drafted ahead of him😳 | #OnePride #Hardknocks pic.twitter.com/J2dgvRGLnZ — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 17, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU was the first wide receiver taken in the ’21 Draft before the pair of Alabama wideouts, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, were drafted sixth and 10th overall, respectively.

St. Brown played in all 17 games for the Lions a season ago hauling in 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns. While those aren’t Chase numbers, they’re certainly not bad, and he’ll be looking to continue to look to prove to the teams that passed on him made a mistake.

The Lions open up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit on Sept. 11.