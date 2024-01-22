Lions/49ers Tickets Are Shockingly Expensive, Cost More Than A Car

Videos by OutKick

Tickets to the NFC Championship game between the Lions and 49ers are unbelievably pricey.

The Lions punched their ticket to the conference title game after beating the Bucs Sunday and San Francisco did the same after beating the Packers Saturday.

Hype surrounding the game at Levi’s Stadium is off the charts, and for good reason. The 49ers, once again, are a game away from the Super Bowl, and Detroit is in the game for only the second time in franchise history.

What have we been talking about when it comes to ticket prices in the postseason? Supply and demand. The more excitement there is, the more people will want to attend. That drives up ticket prices, and that’s exactly what is happening for this upcoming Sunday.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Lions/49ers tickets are very expensive.

The cheapest ticket to get into the home game for the 49ers is $767 with fees on SeatGeek as of publication. A large chunk of tickets are selling for right around $1,700 and the average appears to be slightly north.

Some tickets are listed for more than $43,000. That’s the price of a car or the downpayment on a house in many parts of America. You could buy 2,150 cases of Busch Light for the same price!

Well, it’s also the price some people might pay for four quarters of football between the Lions and 49ers.

For comparison, the cheapest tickets to the Ravens/Chiefs AFC Championship matchup are $558 as of publication. Expensive? Without a doubt, but a decent amount cheaper than what people heading out to San Francisco will pay.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

As OutKick readers know, I’m a massive Lions fan, and I’m hoping like hell the team makes the Super Bowl. I might die of shock if it happens, but at least I’ll die happy. While I won’t be at the NFC Championship game, the expensive prices are still worth it to me. Detroit fans have no idea when this opportunity will ever come again. How much would you spend? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and buckle up for chaos Sunday.