Lionel Messi To Hold First Press Conference Ahead Of Inter Miami’s High-Priced Leagues Cup Final In Nashville

Lionel Messi will be facing the American sports media for the first time since coming to the United States and signing with Inter Miami.
The press conference is scheduled for Thursday and will be Messi’s first opportunity to present himself to not only die-hard sports fans, but the country at-large. Fans are even more excited because Messi is a pretty reserved guy and rarely does these types of sit downs.
There’s no doubt that Messi mania is alive and only growing here in America. Whether it’s chaos when he tries to go to places in the public, or the ridiculous cost of tickets, Messi’s rise here has only contributed to his standing as the world’s most popular soccer player.
I’ve even argued that if Messi plays his cards correctly, he could transition into a pop culture and Hollywood celeb, like somethin akin to John Cena and The Rock.
As far as Messi’s on the field play, he has been absolutely dominant, scoring 9 goals in just 6 games. He’ll look to continue that when Inter Miami plays Nashville on Saturday in the Leagues Cup Final, which you may need to take a mortgage out to attend. Currently on StubHub the cheapest single ticket is $590 before fees. Those prices go all the way up to $9,000.
Will Messi become the soccer savior that American fans have waited for? The road begins Thursday with how well he does during his first presser.