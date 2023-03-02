Lionel Messi Reportedly Threatened By Gunmen Who Shot-Up His In-Laws’ Supermarket In Argentina

Videos by OutKick

The gunmen who shot-up a supermarket owned by the parents of Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, reportedly left a threatening note for the soccer superstar.

Two gunmen opened fire at the supermarket in Rosario, Argentina, according to the Associated Press. Police said that the gunmen fired at least two dozen shots and nobody was injured in the attack.

The note mentioned Rosario mayor Pablo Javkin as well.

“Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you,” the note reportedly read.

Lionel Messi was threatened with a note left by the two gunmen who shot-up his in-laws’ market, according to the AP. (Photo by Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

Celia Arena, a justice minister in the area, took to Twitter after the attack to share her thoughts.

“With the mafia attack on the Roccuzzo family’s business, knowing that it will be an event of global significance, the aim is to instill terror in the population and unease in those of us who are in the battle against criminal violence. It is, neither more nor less, the definition of terrorism.”

Messi is, without question, the most beloved athlete in Argentina. Why Messi and his family were targeted by the two alleged gunmen is unclear.

Messi, who won FIFA’s best men’s player award this week, is in the middle of contract negotiations with current club Paris Saint-Germain. His current contract ends this year, and there is speculation he may leave Paris and end his career by playing for Newell’s, a local club in Rosario.