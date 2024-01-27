Lionel Messi Signs Jersey For Fan While Sitting In Miami Traffic: Video

Videos by OutKick

Despite being the most famous soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi is never too busy to make a fan’s day — even while driving.

The Inter Miami star was sitting in traffic recently when a fan pulled up next to him. Recognizing Messi, the fan asked for an autograph. He just happened to have the legend’s Argentina National Team jersey with him.

What are the odds?

Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic



So the fan tossed the jersey through the window, and Messi quickly busted out a Sharpie and signed it — ignoring the car horns honking behind him.

Then, the two men shook hands and went about their day.

Until leaving the club in 2021, Lionel Messi had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

Most recently, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner helped lead Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

(Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

And now, the 36 year old has taken his talents to South Beach. (I know, too easy.)

Messi appeared in six games (four starts) for Inter Miami last season, with one goal and two assists. Inter Miami is coming off a 9-7-18 campaign — 14th in the Eastern Conference.

But fans are hoping for better luck this year in Messi’s first full-season campaign with the club. Miami opens the 2024 MLS season at home against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.

And if you live in the Miami area, make sure you take your Messi jersey with you everywhere you go. You never know when you might pull up next to him at a stoplight.

