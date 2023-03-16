Linesmen Rob America Of A Marc-Andre Fleury-Jordan Binnington Goalie Fight

Videos by OutKick

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington demonstrated once again how he has the shortest fuse in the National Hockey League, and it nearly led to a fight with Marc-Andre Fleury.

But perhaps surprisingly, Fleury was the one who left his crease and made the 160-or-so foot journey down the ice.

Binnington wasn’t having the most fun night on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild and after letting in his fifth goal of the contest, he blew a gasket.

Though in fairness, that shove from Ryan Harman didn’t help matters.

The linesman refused to let Jordan Binnington and MA Fleury fight 😒 pic.twitter.com/JgotxV6aG8 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 16, 2023

Binnington looking to mix things up isn’t a surprise, but Fleury hoofing it down the ice to help his boys is.

He’s not a fighter and hadn’t thrown hands in 22 years. Not since his days playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (which coincidentally just announced it plans to ban fighting).

Here it is, from Fleury’s days backstopping the Cape Breton Eagles.

He held his own, but there’s a reason he hasn’t been quick to jump into another tilt since Bush 43 was in office.

Marc-Andre Fleury once told me – “I have 3 goals when I get to the NHL. Get in a goalie fight, score a goal and win the Cup.” Then he broke his hand in a goalie fight while in the QMJHL missing 6 weeks and he told me – “let’s just stick to scoring a goal and winning the Cup.” https://t.co/Y8YTTlX1Vz — Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 12, 2023

This Would’ve Been A Goalie Fight To Remember

The Wild are likely headed to the playoffs, so Fleury may have been doing some quick math in his head as to how much time he’d miss with a broken knuckle at this point in the year. Binnington wouldn’t have had those same concerns as the Blues are doomed to miss the playoffs.

We could’ve had one hell of a fight if those linesmen hadn’t stepped in and ruined it. Damn them for doing their job.

At least we got a good “Holy Jumpin’!” out of Darren Pang. That’s a decent consolation.

The Wild went on to win this one 8-5 (not a great night for the dudes with the masks) and I can assure you the Wild did not forget Jordan Binnington trying to pump up the crowd after letting in a go-ahead goal.

Alex Goligoski, the floor is yours.

Still laughing at Alex Goligoski scoring and mocking Binnington firing up the crowd pic.twitter.com/1H16xeKJb9 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 16, 2023

Safe to say the Wild got the last laugh on this one.

