Lindsey Vonn Shares More Of Her Mother’s Battle With ALS

In a June speech at her Olympic Hall of Fame induction, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn spoke emotionally about the battle her mother is fighting against Lou Gehrig’s disease and the lessons the battle has taught the most decorated female skier in the history of the sport.

Her mother, Linda Krohn, was in the crowd that night in Colorado Springs and heard Vonn talk about how Linda taught her “about strength and character” while adding that “it’s because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me.”

Friday, Vonn took to Instagram to note that her mother wants to show her battle and what she’s going through as her way to help others.

“It’s been a year since my Mom was diagnosed with ALS. Since having a stroke while giving birth to me, my Mom has been the picture of strength and more specifically, resilience,” Vonn wrote on the social media app.

“She has always given me the will to keep fighting back whenever I had an injury or obstacle in skiing and in life. Now she is exuding that resilience more than ever before. There are good days and there are bad days but every day we have with her is a great day.

“My family has all come together to help her, which has been a testament to the person and mother she is. We have all been dealing with this in our own way and mainly kept this to ourselves. But, in typical form, my mom wants to show her battle in order to help others. I will do my best to honor her and raise awareness for ALS. We love you Mom and we celebrate you every day.”

Life since suffering the stroke during the birth of Vonn hasn’t been easy. In 2010, Krohn told the New York Times that she has seen very few of Lindsey’s races because she couldn’t make it up the mountain.

But life wasn’t over.

Linda went on to have a successful career as a lawyer and even had triplets.

“We love you Mom and we celebrate you every day,” Vonn added in her Friday message from Minnesota.