Lindsey Vonn Goes Wake Surfing, Proves She Hasn’t Lost A Step (Allegedly)

Wait, what happened to Lindsey Vonn having knee replacement surgery?

Vonn, who has undergone numerous knee surgeries over the years and told “Access Daily” in December that she would be having knee replacement this spring, popped up on Instagram over the weekend shredding a wake surfing board while apparently marketing Red Bull.

“It’s the price you pay,” the 38-year-old Vonn said of her bad knees in December.

And now I’ll be damned if she isn’t wake surfing and suckin’ down what appears to be a Red Bull.

Hold up, is that a green screen? Are we being duped here? Is this some sort of AI project where Lindsey just had to stand on the board and AI computers did the rest?

Or is Lindsey just an absolute warrior out here grinding on a bad knee for the content gods?

I’m not going to pretend to be some knee-replacement expert because I have both of my original knees and I have zero gold medals to my name, but I have to believe that if you’re awaiting knee replacement, it has to hurt like hell to be wake surfing even if it’s in a green screen lab.

As of 2019 when she was preparing to hang up her competitive skis for the last time, she’s suffered torn ACLs, fractures near her left knee, a broken ankle, a thumb injury and a concussion. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” Vonn said at the time. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

This leaves me no other choice but to declare, if that Vonn video from over the weekend is to be believed, it’s one of the greatest athletic accomplishments of 2023.

The woman’s body is destroyed from years of skiing and here she is squatting and applying pressure to those moneymakers for the content gods. This behavior deserves an ESPY at the very least.