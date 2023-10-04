Trevor Bauer Accuser Lindsey Hill Gives Lewd Interview With Alex Stein

Videos by OutKick

No one saw this interview coming …

Trevor Bauer‘s accuser, Lindsey Hill, made a surprise appearance on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” on Tuesday to issue a response to a video released by Bauer the day prior.

In Bauer’s video, he presents text messages sent by Hill, suggesting she plotted her sexual assault claims as an extortion attempt on the pitcher.

2 years later and I can finally talk about this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6jFqMzY05 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) October 2, 2023

Hill’s claims cost Bauer his status in MLB, and now he’s looking for redemption.

While viewers expected Hill to join a serious discussion on her waning claims, the interview proved to be a fairly light-hearted and often crude discussion where the accuser grazed over the inconsistencies in her allegations following the release of the text messages.

Stein also couldn’t get over how “hot” Hill looked and later riffed on whether she “swallowed” in the alleged incident.

WATCH:

Here Are Five Lowlights From Lindsey Hill’s Interview

The interview was chock-full of crude jokes about their sexual encounter, which Hill claims resulted in sexual and physical abuse on May 15, 2021.

Lindsey Hill Doesn’t Understand the Backlash

Bauer and Hill settled their legal fight Monday. Hill claims she settled to “step back and finally close this chapter of my life and let karma do the rest for sure.”

She also didn’t understand the pushback from Bauer’s video and faulted everyone who sided with the pitcher.

Lindsey gave her side of the aftermath of settling the legal fight with zero money exchanged Monday. She restated her innocence, claiming that Bauer was hiding additional evidence that had been withheld from her legal team.

Hill said, “I just didn’t know that it would reach this level of hate for me with a lot of people not asking questions, or asking about the MLB arbitrator’s ruling. The MLB investigation that initially lasted 10 months dealt with several different women, several different accusations, so I was not the only case that was presented in that.

“In this four-minute video, the amount that is missing, sometimes I just want to scream. Have y’all not been paying attention to what’s come out the last two and a half years?”

Lighting Is Everything

Hill delivered a confusing argument regarding her morning-after Snapchat video, showing her in bed with Bauer and unharmed.

She stated that injuries were inflicted four hours before the video and did not appear on her skin by the time she filmed herself. Hill also noted that scratches and light bruising were hidden by “bad lighting” in the video.

“That video was taken with no lights on in the room, on Snapchat, it was taken and saved to the app. So a lot of differences between natural light and all that stuff.”

“Any normal person can see that bruises will take time. That video was taken four hours after everything happened. I said this straight in my deposition, if you zoom in, the scratches are all there. You can’t see if there’s a shadow on my face.”

Stein’s Guest Clearly Hates Hill’s Defense

Evidently, Stein and his crew were suspect of Hill’s defense. When Stein asked Hill if fake allegations deserved jail time, in a general sense, the question evidently set Hill up to fail.

Stein’s guest, Sarah Fields, a survivor of domestic abuse, put the most pressure on Hill during the segment. With a serious approach, the guest shared her opinion on how vile she’d find Hill’s claim if they proved untrue.

“I don’t have a whole lot of questions. These text messages are incredibly concerning and it doesn’t seem like something that should be joked about.

“I’m not going to sit here and call you a liar because I don’t think that would be appropriate. But what I will say is, if anybody ever accuses someone of something so horrific, and it’s not actually true, that would be the most disgusting thing.

“This man’s career has potentially been completely destroyed. His future has been completely stained. That bothers me, as someone who’s a D.V. [domestic violence] victim myself. …

“I was myself accused of something I did not do. And that was horrific in itself. It caused trauma and PTSD. Not just to me but to my entire family. .. I think that anyone who accuses someone of doing something like this and is not telling the truth because they’re putting money over life belongs in a jail cell next to my ex-husband.”

Trevor Bauer saw his MLB career come to a halt after Lindsey Hill’s accusations. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images).

Hill Says She’s Guilty Of Locker Room Talk, Not Extortion

Lindsey Hill confirmed that Bauer’s text messages came from her but stated that they were taken out of context in his defense.

Hill claimed that the messages advising her to “secure the bag” from Bauer were made in poor taste and a result of her “inappropriate” sense of humor.

She said, “This is exactly what Trevor wanted to do, randomly pick three or four texts and weave it into a narrative where I just look horrible. I explained that in my deposition. I like to joke. I’m very sarcastic. Sometimes inappropriate, anyone who knows me will know that. And these are private text messages with my friends. …

“In my past, I’ve been involved with other baseball players, that was my world at the time. It was a funny, sarcastic way to say, “Oh, here’s the next one I’m going to try to get attention from.” It was a lot of ego and attention-seeking behavior, which I can own .. but these texts in the grand scheme don’t address what happened at all. This was before our interactions or anything like that.”

Stein Shoots His Shot Instead of Pressing Hill

Stein pressed Hill on key issues but took several steps back with constant comments about Hill’s appearances.

As mentioned, his other guest didn’t find much humor in the discussion. Was he interviewing to uncover the truth or shoot his shot with Hill?

Hill dodged having to answer for the failed restraining order, criminal charges or walking away from the settlement without having won anything, considering the severity of her claims.

Alex didn’t have his best Big J moment … but the interview counted for something.

“Well Lindsey you’re in great shape, you don’t have to work on your body much, but maybe your mental health.”

“Lindsey you look good in that outfit … you look hot.”

“Are you sober now? Because if you are drinking, please call me, I’d like to hang out.”

“We want to keep you in our thoughts and prayers and if you do decide to start an OnlyFans, make sure to text me that link.”

“She’s a hot babe.”

“Did you swallow or spit? What a bummer because that’s my favorite thing to do.”

“I have to be honest, when I read these text messages I get a little sexually aroused; maybe because I’m insane.”