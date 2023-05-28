Lindsay Brewer Has A Message For Her Haters, The Bikinis, The Bleached Hair & The Fake Nails Aren’t Going Anywhere

Videos by OutKick

Racecar driver and model Lindsay Brewer path into IndyCar development program has been anything but typical. She started racing when she was younger, took a few years off while in college, before getting back in the sport and landing in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship.

The USF Pro 2000 Championship is just two rungs below IndyCar on the Road to Indy ladder. While away from the sport in college she built up a large social media following. This made Brewer’s return to racing more difficult than it normally would have been.

Lindsay Brewer attends REVOLVE awards (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Many viewed the now 26-year-old more as influencer trying to race than a legit driver when she made her return in 2019. As a result Brewer has faced her share of hate, even from some older female drivers who helped pave the way for her in the sport.

Those former drivers have told Brewer to stop posting bikini pictures. According to them it makes women in racing look bad. She doesn’t agree and doesn’t have any plans on following that advice.

That was evident prior to the 2023 season when she squeezed in a trip to Hawaii for some bikini time before getting back behind the wheel for a full schedule of racing.

“I’ve talked to a few female drivers in the past who were older and I asked for advice… and they were like, ‘stop posting swimwear photos, this just makes women make look so bad in the industry,'” she told the Dailymail.

“If you’re truly about feminism and women in the industry, you should allow them to be who they wanna be and not put them in that box,” she added.

Lindsay Brewer Knows How To Quiet Down The Haters

“Like you should not say, ‘OK you can’t wear makeup, you have to dress a certain way, you can’t post certain things.’ I think that’s honestly anti-feminist.”

Bikinis aren’t the only thing that are here to stay. Brewer doesn’t like being put in a box and isn’t going to stop bleaching her hair or wearing fake nails.

She doesn’t see why she can’t be a racecar driver and somehow who likes to do those things. She promised, “I will always have my hair bleached, I’ll have my fake nails, but yet I can still be a bada** driver.”

Adding, “I don’t wanna be put into certain categories. I still can take care of myself and look “glamorous” and girly, but still be quick on the track.”

Last year, her first in the USF Pro 2000 Championship, she finished 15th driving for Exclusive Autosport. Back for another season with Exclusive Autosport she’s currently sitting in 19th place out 21 drivers.

While she’s slipped a little in the standings, Brewer says the respect for her driving ability has increased. The haters probably aren’t going to like her message to them, but everyone else will.

Who are the people that say you can’t wear bikinis and drive racecars? It’s not wise to drive a racecar in a bikini, but putting one on out of the racecar isn’t going to affect your driving whatsoever.