Big Ten Pressure Will Present Further Challenges For USC Coach Lincoln Riley: Trey Wallace

If Lincoln Riley is already having problems dealing with the circumstances surrounding his first two years in Los Angeles, USC’s arrival in the Big Ten will be an eye-opener.

How does a coach with the best quarterback in college football, along with an offense that should be vying for a playoff spot end up in his current position? The on-field saga can be traced back to a defense that hasn’t played up to a powerhouse level, filled with expectations.

For some head coaches, it’s the off-field work that can cause unnecessary problems, which Lincoln is starting to realize under the microscope of the LA market.

When Lincoln Riley decided he wanted to suspend a reporter for doing his job, this should’ve been another sign that the lights might be too bright in Hollywood. Riley took a beating on social media for his decision, then walked it back by ‘reinstating’ the reporter, to the shock of nobody around college football.

Riley was trying to send a statement that he can control the narrative in Los Angeles, just like he tried to do at Oklahoma. Just as the folks in Norman saw through the muscle flexing during his few years as head coach, the same could be said in Los Angeles.

Making Players Unavailable For Postgame Media Wouldn’t Fly At Other Schools

As you’ve probably read by now, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley did not allow his sports information director to do their job recently. Following the loss to Utah, Riley decided against letting his players speak to the media, which wouldn’t go over well at other schools. Obviously, Lincoln feels like he has a stranglehold over what information gets out, or how his team is perceived.

But, not letting his own players speak on the loss was a sign that Riley is trying too hard to control the narrative around his program. Make no mistake, this was Lincoln Riley caught-up in his feelings, and wasn’t the decision of the SID. So, folks have started to question how long he can keep this up in LA, with a group of seasoned reporters covering the Trojans.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the sideline during the college football game. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This wouldn’t fly at other schools, and Lincoln Riley feels he can control everything that comes out of the athletic complex. This is a clear sign that the USC head coach is already feeling the heat from the local and national media. After speaking with multiple SID’s over the last two days, the overall conclusion is that Riley was scared that his players, including Caleb Williams, would take a beating.

Sorry, but that’s not how this works. When have you ever seen a college coach not make his players available for a postgame presser? The only time I’ve seen something along these lines is when the team needs to make it to the airport for a flight home. Even then, schools will at least give the media one or two players, but Lincoln Riley decided to show his insecurity.

What happens next season when he gets into a room with Ohio State and Michigan reporters? If Lincoln Riley thinks the Big Ten would allow something like this, he has lost his mind. In the meantime, he’s putting his communications staff in a horrible position, forcing tough decisions to be made in the public eye.

Thin skin won’t get you very far in this business, and Riley is starting to show that.

Lincoln Riley Isn’t Winning Over The Fans At USC Right Now

Losing three straight games to Utah has been a head scratcher for USC fans. How does a team that has so much talent at key spots lose to the former walk-on quarterback at Utah? Currently sitting at 17-5 in his first two seasons at USC, he has the same record as former coach Clay Helton over the same time period.

As of today, USC ranks 104th out of 130 teams in total defense, giving up an average 407 yards per game. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Trojans rank 105th in scoring defense, forcing the offense to win shootouts, which has clearly been the catalyst for the 2023 season.

When asked Wednesday about being eliminated from playoff contention, but still fighting with his team, Caleb Williams said they just have to keep fighting.

“You keep going. You keep fighting. You stay out here [on the practice field], spend extra time with your guys because you never know when the opportunity is going to come and when that opportunity comes, you want to be able to seize that opportunity. We’re going to keep going, keep fighting on and keep trying to reach our goals.”

Let’s face it, not being in the playoff discussion for the second consecutive year, with a Heisman winning quarterback, is deflating. You can tout the direction of your program all you want, and claim that they are still young, but this isn’t sitting well with USC boosters. Fans expected a run towards the playoffs, but after watching opposing teams torch them on defense, reality started to quickly set in.

USC tried to hide its lack of defense behind the bright lights of Caleb Williams, with Jordan Addison last season. It didn’t work, with the Trojans not only being at home for the playoffs, but also losing to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. For a program that is trying to hang with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia, the Trojans are failing.

Lincoln Riley should let the professionals do their job with the media and players, while he tries to fix his football team. You can go ahead and call this season a wash, based on expectations. But, he better finish the year with some dignity, and not hide a player like Caleb Williams, who has bigger aspirations in life.

But now, you’ve got a group of fans wondering how long it will take for Lincoln Riley to get them into the playoffs. After moving to the Big Ten next season, a bigger spotlight will be shed on the Trojans head coach. But if he’s worried now, how do you think this will play-out following a loss to Purdue or a team like Minnesota?

If Lincoln Riley doesn’t change his ways, along with a defensive coordinator, his Los Angeles home will be on the market again in the next few years. Maybe, just maybe, Lincoln Riley should start preparing for the Big Ten move, and start listening to the people around him.

Lincoln Riley Needs A Shift In Momentum Before Big Ten Arrival

This is not the type of momentum Big Ten officials had in mind when they invited them into the conference, at this time. Rather than coming into the conference with at least a playoff appearance, Riley could be playing in a New Year’s Six game, and that’s not a given.

The ball is now in Riley’s court, with not much time left on the clock on the 2023 season. The biggest concern for USC fans is what this team will look like without Caleb Williams, and a defense that continues to struggle, past the halfway point of year two.

How Lincoln Riley handles potential movement on his coaching staff should be an aspect of the program that is closely monitored, especially with DC Alex Grinch.

The Trojans didn’t hire Lincoln Riley for 2-4 loss seasons, they want titles. Unfortunately, after another collapse, they’ll have to wait another year to see if USC can contend for a playoff spot.

Luckily for Riley, it moves to a 12-team format next season. This is a much simpler route to the playoffs, but we thought this team would be fighting for a national title this season, or last.

Tick tock.