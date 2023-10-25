Lincoln Riley Out With An Illness, Kliff Kingsbury Elevated To Active Coach As USC Spirals Out Of Control

Videos by OutKick

When it rains, it pours for USC and Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans have suffered back-to-back losses to Utah and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the latter came in blowout fashion.

USC’s season started out with a ton of success and momentum, and has since collapsed in absolutely humiliating fashion.

Now, Riley is out with an unknown illness.

Kliff Kingsbury is being elevated with Lincoln Riley struggling with an illness. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley is sick and Kliff Kingsbury is in.

Riley is away from the Trojans and working remotely with an unknown illness, and the team is attempting to elevate offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury, the former college and NFL head coach, to an “on-field role as one of the program’s designated coaches in order to alleviate the absence of Riley,” according to FootballScoop.com.

What kind of role Kingsbury could have as an active coach isn’t known, and depending on how the situation goes, Riley could be back before it even matters.

If not, the Trojans will ride with the former Cardinals head coach to some degree on the sidelines.

Lincoln Riley battling unknown illness. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC’s season is on the brink.

Outside of Lincoln Riley being sick – we wish him a speedy recovery – USC has a ton of other issues to figure out.

The Trojans went from being a national title contender to getting blown out by Notre Dame and losing to Utah.

Let’s not forget the hilarious troll an ND student pulled off against Caleb Williams. Absolutely hilarious, even if the outrage mob doesn’t like it.

The defense is a disaster, Caleb Williams is struggling, the team has two straight losses and Lincoln Riley is now battling an illness. It’s an avalanche of issues. Fans will have to wait to see how much of a role Kingsbury plays, but USC is in big trouble. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.