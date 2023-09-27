Lincoln Riley And Deion Sanders Have Nothing But Great Things To Say About Each Other

Videos by OutKick

Over the past few weeks, the postgame handshake between Deion Sanders and the opposing coach has become must-see TV.

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes’ program have, to some extent, put a target on their backs with trash talking and attention grabbing statements.

And opposing coaches have certainly taken notice.

Dan Lanning at Oregon and Jay Norvell at Colorado State both took shots at Sanders, with Lanning pointedly saying he wanted the Ducks focused on wins and not clicks. Norvell famously criticized Sanders’ penchant for wearing sunglasses during interviews.

But the lead-up to Saturday’s game against the USC Trojans has been completely different.

Instead of back and forth passive aggressive comments, Lincoln Riley and Deion Sanders have had nothing but praise for each other. What’s happening in the Pac-12 Conference all of a sudden?

On Tuesday, both spoke highly of each other and their respective programs.

“He’s done a great job,” Riley said. “I mean, look at the results. At the end of the day, our job as coaches is to do what’s necessary to help make these programs that give us an opportunity the best we possibly can. That’s kind of the end of it.”

“I have the utmost respect and love and appreciation for their head coach. This is a bona-fide winner,” Sanders said. “He’s one of the upper-tier coaches, and I admire him tremendously.”

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field as players warm up before a game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders And Lincoln Riley Diffuse Tension Ahead Of Huge Matchup

Lincoln Riley even praised Deion for his authenticity, saying he believes that Sanders has a “genuine” connection with players.

“Everybody has got different personalities,” Riley said. “When you’re fake and you’re someone you’re not, people see right through that. Regardless of what your characteristics are, of your personality, if you’re yourself, you can be a great leader. He certainly seems to do that, seems to be very genuine, and certainly his guys have responded to that.”

Well this is certainly a much less dramatic coaching matchup than prior weeks! And the love fest is coming ahead of Colorado’s biggest home game of the season.

Riley and USC are massive favorites, but that didn’t stop Colorado from trash talking before the Oregon game. Maybe they’ve learned a lesson after a humiliating 42-6 loss in Eugene.

Sanders told the press after last week’s game that Colorado’s best days were ahead of them, and to come after him now before the program gets even better. Lincoln Riley clearly has no interest in taking advantage while Deion is down.

Although based on the 21-24 point line, it may play out that way on the field anyway.