Weirdo Rapper Lil Nas X Causes Drama At Liberty University With Fake Acceptance Letter

Rapper Lil Nas X is in the crapper today after lying about being accepted to Liberty University.

The ‘Montecito’ controversial artist who at one point sold Satan-inspired sneakers that had real viles of blood in them has suddenly found Jesus, or so he claimed on social media. However others began calling his new Christian-based persona a marketing ploy because he’s so desperate for attention.

In an attempt to calm the haters down, Nas X decided to prove that he’s totally down with Jesus by tweeting out an acceptance letter to Virginia’s Liberty University – the nation’s most popular Christian-based school.

But there’s a problem: The letter is fake, according to the school.

One of the telling signs? It’s signed by President Jerry Falwell, who isn’t even at the University anymore BECAUSE HE’S DEAD.

I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/kTYbjevyZ7 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 9, 2024

LIL NAS X BEING CALLED OUT

Lil Nas X literally posted an acceptance letter thinking that it wouldn’t be called out on social media of all things and has now gone silent about it.

I mean come on, if you’re trying to get away with a lie you need to at least put some thought into it and get your story straight.

“I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO” the rapper tweeted to his over 9 million followers. He then attached the doctored letter that includes his real name “Montero Hill,” at the top.

Lil Nas X is getting called out for sharing a fake acceptance letter to Liberty University. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

AND THEN HE GOT COMMUNITY NOTED

However, one of the good things that Elon Musk has brought to Twitter has been Community Notes as a way to call out people’s BS. And Lil Nas X, got caught. And once you get community noted there’s no coming back from that.

“This is an altered image. Jerry Falwell, the former President of Liberty University passed away in 2007. The current President of Liberty University is Dondi. E. Costin,” the Note now reads on his post.

Liberty University has now gone public with a statement about Lil Nas X pathetic hoax.

“We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University,” a spokesperson said.

Whether it was a deliberate hoax to troll Christians or the rapper is just an idiot in general, both come across as lame and cringe.

Anyway, check out Lil Nas X’s new song here. Oh wait, my bad this is Nas, a real rapper that never was as desperate for attention like Lil is.