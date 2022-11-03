Like Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico, Julie Bowen Was Once In Love With A Woman

It’s been a big week for hot women announcing they’re in love or have been in love with women.

News broke Tuesday that Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly married and actress Julie Bowen (Happy Gilmore, Modern Family, Boston Legal, Ed, ER) revealed on her “Quitters” podcast that she, too, turned into a hot lesbian at one point in her life.

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight,” Bowen, 52, told her audience, before clarifying that statement. “I was in love with a woman for a while, but she didn’t love me back.”

The problem for Julie’s possible lesbian target — keep in mind the woman was into women — is that “she didn’t like me in that way. It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality.”

Actress Julie Bowen (far right) says she has something in common with Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico (pictured in an embrace). She too was once in love with a woman. / Instagram / Getty Images

This whole being a hot lesbian thing came up while Bowen was interviewing “Bachelor” veteran Becca Tilley who is dating singer Hayley Kiyoko.

Bowen didn’t dive deeply into her lesbian past with Tilley, but she mentioned how strange it is that people ask others about their sexual preference label.

“I hope that people don’t have to lead with what you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about. That’s your business,” Bowen noted.

Wait, I thought Hollywood was this utopia where people didn’t worry about such nonsense.

Anyway, Bowen and Tilley went back and forth on this whole lesbian lifestyle thing and Tilley rambled on for a while before both sides had enough and life went on.

Another podcast in the books!

Bowen, who has been divorced since 2018 and has three teenage children with real estate investor Scott Phillips, has remained private about her dating life after ending their marriage. Is this whole lesbian conversation a sign or just a sign of the times as hot lesbians seem to be coming out of the woodwork?

Here’s how Julie handles this situation: She should contact Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico to see if they have any insider knowledge of hot lesbian pageant contestants who are based in Hollywood.

Boom — it’s a blind date with Julie.

Let’s do this, ladies.