Like Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson’s ESPN Future Is In Question

ESPN is canceling its morning radio show, Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max. The cancelation comes at a precarious time, when the network is preparing to cut around $30 million worth of on-air salaries.

The channel could inform talents of their layoffs as soon as this week.

The ditching of the morning show leaves Max Kellerman at a salary of around $5 million and no longer a show of his own. Suffice to say the move raises questions about Kellerman‘s future

The same can be said about Keyshawn Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Sources tell OutKick Johnson makes about the same as Kellerman and has multiple years left on his deal. A natural landing spot post-radio does not exist for Johnson, particularly one in which ESPN could justify his salary.

Johnson also recently moved back to Los Angeles, where he plans to stay. At most, he could appear on studio shows remotely, a role hardly worth $5 million annually.

Like Kellerman, the open market could be more attractive for Jonhson than a diminished role at ESPN that would undoubtedly lead to a hefty pay cut upon his next deal.

Johnson should have the option to sign a series of non-exclusive deals with any number of podcast, gambling and radio partners.

It’s unclear what FS1 plans to do following the departure of Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. Partnering with Skip Bayless elevated the careers of Stephen A. Smith and Sharpe. Johnson would find such a partnership appealing.

The question is would Bayless?

After all, Jonhons’s reputation as both difficult to work with and not exactly a hard worker precedes him.

(And he’s not all that unique as another former football player turned sycophant shill for Lamar Jackson.)

Certainly, Johnson and Kellerman aren’t the only names in question. ESPN will have to dismiss several talents to meet the planned $30 million in cuts.

That said, the two stand out as highly-paid pundits whom ESPN might struggle to justify paying given their soon-to-be diminished roles.

Kellerman is more vulnerable than Johnson, however. Kellerman is a white guy. The last time ESPN laid off marquee talents, in 2017, it was almost exclusively white men.

Already, the three pundits axed this month — Neil Everett, Rob Ninkovich and Chris Chelios — shared one common trait: white guys.

Ironic it is how often Kellerman rails against white privilege when his own whiteness could cost him his job…

The race card is the greatest defense in times of distress.

As for the future of morning radio, ESPN will introduce its fourth-morning show in six years after 17 years of Mike & Mike.