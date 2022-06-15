Like Father, Like Son; Vlad Guerrero Jr A Mirror Of His Dad

This is Freaky, but last year’s MVP runner-up Vlad Guerrero Jr. has the exact same stats as his father did after 403 games into their careers. Dad played 16 years in the big league, so Junior has a long way to go.

Like father like son!



– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games.



– Vladimir Guerrero Sr. had 87 home runs and a OBP .363 in his first 403 MLB career games. pic.twitter.com/MJuUvfBQwp — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 14, 2022

Vlad Jr. is coming off a season that saw him make the all-star game and finish second in the A.L. MVP race. He batted .311 with 48 HR’s and 111 RBI’s, all with an OPS of 1.002. This year, he is off to a slower start, batting .259 with 15 HR’s and 37 RBI’s. The Blue Jays and Vlad have been heating up lately, going 14-4 in their last 18 and currently stand in the top wildcard spot of American League, 9 games back of the Yankees.

SEATTLE – MAY 15: Vladimir Guerrero #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anahiem smiles during batting practice prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners on May 15, 2007 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Vlad Sr. was elected to the hall of fame in 2018 after a stellar 16-year career in the majors. He made the all-star game in 9 of those seasons and swatted 449 Home runs. He was the MVP of A.L. in 2004. There is still a long way to go for the pair to catch the Bonds or Griffey families.