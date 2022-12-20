Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Wisconsin, UFO Speculation Swirls

Another interesting and unexplainable video has hit the web, and this time, it comes from Wisconsin.

Video obtained by the Daily Mail shows multiple lights streaking through the air over Wisconsin back on December 1st. The lights were spotted in the countryside near West Bend and Fredonia.

A Milwaukee Federal Aviation Administration controller said nothing appeared on radar, “Not even an airplane” during the time the lights were captured on film. A third person allegedly spotted the same lights 80 miles north in Howard, according to the same report.

You can take a look at the footage in the video below.

Upon first glance, it definitely looks like it’s possible it was just light being illuminated, but that’s apparently not a realistic explanation.

“When you take into consideration the totality of the circumstances of what was witnessed and where it was filmed, this case just becomes more and more compelling … The more we’re learning about the industry’s most advanced searchlights and their limitations, there are several things that just don’t add up. Not only is there no evidence that any advertising spotlights have recently been permitted or used in this very rural area, the intensity and speed of the lights doesn’t comport with conventional technology,” former FBI agent and host of “UFO Witness” Ben Hansen explained to the Daily Mail.

Mysterious lights spotted over Wisconsin. Are UFOs real? Are aliens responsible? What could be behind the lights. (Credit: Daily Mail Video Screenshot/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/embed/video/2839715.html)

What is behind UFO sightings?

Once again, we have UFO speculation swirling, but for the first time in a long time, I truly have no idea what I’m looking at.

With most UFO sightings, after a little digging, you can find a likely explanation. For example, a lot of mysterious sightings happen very close to military bases, including bases housing high tech aircraft.

It’s more than likely drones and unrecognizable planes contribute to a lot of UFO sightings. However, I’m not buying that here. I’m not buying it at all.

Is there a reasonable explanation for this video? Perhaps, but I truly don’t have one. I’m from the general area where these sightings took place. There’s no substantial military assets in the region. You can rule out military aircraft with complete confidence.

What does that leave? It leaves drones possibly and maybe lights. However, the lights explanation seems unlikely if you buy Ben Hansen’s explanation.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Once again, we have another UFO mystery. While we might not know what the root cause is, you can count on OutKick to never shy away from the unknown and paranormal.