Lightning Strikes Yankee Stadium; Rain Delay Halts Aaron Judge’s Quest To 61 Home Runs

Another shot at reaching 61 homers arrived Sunday for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as his team welcomed the Boston Red Sox at home. Judge’s opportunity was cut short after a 98-minute weather delay resulted in a shortened contest after the six-inning game was called.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Even without the coveted home run, the night was full of spectacle for the 46,707 fans in attendance, many of whom stuck around in the stormy conditions, waiting for the game and Judge’s pursuit of history to resume.

Pouring rain and lightning strikes descended upon the venue, with one bolt seen hitting Yankee Stadium.

WATCH:

Lightning struck Yankee Stadium before Aaron Judge Hit 61 pic.twitter.com/Kc27tvifC2 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) September 26, 2022

Fans knew how to keep the show going during the delay.

Yankee Stadium has turned into a rock concert during this rain delay, with Sunday Night Football on the Jumbotron.



They’re blasting Livin’ on a Prayer and cutting the music during the chorus so the fans here can sing along. pic.twitter.com/rFzGEXhBPu — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 26, 2022

Yankee Stadium is now playing “Tell Me Why” and the ENTIRE stadium is singing along. pic.twitter.com/XFApI0BmHU — Steve (@SteveZim16) September 26, 2022

New York (94-58) hosted the final game of a four-day homestand against the Red Sox (72-80). Sitting on 60 home runs on the season, which is tied with Babe Ruth for second-most homers in AL history behind Roger Maris’ 61, Judge was next to bat before stormy conditions halted the game.

A tarp covered the field, and Yankees fans crossed their fingers in anticipation.

YANKEES SUPERSTAR AARON JUDGE HITS HISTORIC 60TH HOME RUN; ONE AWAY FROM ALL-TIME AL RECORD

The contest was called, giving the Yanks a 2-0 victory over the Red Sox and Maris’ record another day to live on. The Yankees swept Boston at home and extended their win streak to seven games.

Judge was asked after the game about missing out on history Sunday night.

“You can’t think along those lines,” Judge said, via The Washington Post. “It’s not our last home game, so I’m not worried about it.” His last home run was hit Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host Judge and the Yankees for a three-game series starting Monday.

Only at Yankee Stadium 😭 pic.twitter.com/IcvAsidiqn — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) September 26, 2022