Andrei Vasilevskiy Has His Post-Game Presser Derailed By Flatulence With Perfect Comedic Timing

The Tampa Bay Lightning made short work of the Dallas Stars on Monday night, with a 4-0 win in a rematch of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Nothing about the game stank, especially not netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy and his 25-save shutout.

Still, during the goalie’s post-game chat with reporters, someone probably should have cracked a window or got a fan going…

The two teams played each other again on Saturday, and in that one, the Stars wound up on top by a score of 8-1. Vasilevskiy faced 25 shots that game as well, only he gave up 6 goals and was pulled.

So, he was talking about how much better he felt during Monday night’s rematch when he was interrupted by an incredibly well-time bit of flatulence.

Someone was trying to gas up Vasy after the game 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/AKh50A1vuG — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) December 5, 2023

That gasser caught the goalie off-guard and sent the interview off the rails.

No word yet on who the culprit was (though the one who supplied it often denies it), but if that didn’t seem like a premeditated fart, I don’t know what does.

There Was Some Incredible Gastrointestinal Timing On Display

It was dropped seamlessly into that lull in the conversation. It would appear to me that someone on the roster got one in the chamber and then exhibited otherworldly sphincter control to drop his payload at the perfect moment.

That, or someone’s ass has a mind of its own and the comedic timing of Jack Benny.

It’s likely we’ll never know the identity of the mystery flatulater. However, the way I see it, everyone in that locker room is a suspect.

Vasilevskiy has played in 5 games since returning from offseason surgery and has posted a 2-3 record. The team is also off to a somewhat slow start (by their recent standards) at 11-10-5. That’s good for fifth place in the competitive Atlantic Division.

This begs the question: could fart fatigue be to blame for the team’s start?

Probably not. It likely had more to do with being down a Vexina-winning goalie. But Monday night’s post-game situation could leave people pondering the idea.

