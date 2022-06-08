Lightning Extend Streak At Home, 4-1, In Win Over Rangers; ECF Series Tied At 2-2

Lightning struck twice as Tampa Bay won their second-straight game, 4-1, to tie the Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Rangers at 2-2.

Tampa’s Pat Maroon put the Lightning up with an early goal, 1-0, in the first.

Ondrej Palat was a force for Tampa on Tuesday. He scored a goal and notched two assists, including a dish to Nikita Kucherov to get ahead of three Rangers defenders and take a 2-0 in the second period.

Vintage Kucherov 🤌 pic.twitter.com/WLbdUQl74C — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022

Tampa cap Steven Stamkos elevated the lead to 3-0.

New York was desperate for a comeback in the third but only managed a score from Artemi Panarin during a Rangers power play. Eventually, an empty netter put Tampa’s lead up to four.

AYE AYE CAPTAIN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8nCWJo9SnM — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022

Andrei Vasilevskiy was a reliable blockade all night, stopping some darts from New York’s Jacob Trouba. He recorded 34 saves on 35 shot attempts.

How we feelin', Vasy?? pic.twitter.com/PZvn1vWX3F — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022

The Lightning tallied their sixth straight win at home this postseason.

Amalie Arena felt the weight of the statement win by the two-time defending champs.

Game 5 between the Lightning and Rangers shifts back to the Big Apple. The Rangers are currently on an eight-game winning streak at home.

The Lightning moves one game closer toward winning the East, and the series gets a step closer to pushing Justin Bieber’s June 14 concert out of its scheduled date at MSG if it leads to a Game 7.

