Lightning Cap Steven Stamkos Addresses 0-2 Stanley Cup Final Start

The Tampa Bay Lightning certainly have their backs against the wall, down 0-2 against a ravenous Colorado Avalanche team (and offense).

After losing to the Avs in a startling 7-0 blowout on Saturday night, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos rallied the troops after the defeat and reminded fans that the steadfast group has been in this exact position this postseason — only to come out victorious.

Most recently, the Lightning found themselves down two games to start against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final. Once the series flipped back to Florida for two games at Amalie, Tampa managed to tie the series, 2-0, and continued rolling for four straight to knock out the Rangers (4-2).

Speaking to The Athletic, Stamkos said the following on his team’s deflating 0-2 start in the championship series.

“That was totally not acceptable, especially at this time of the year,” Stamkos said. “Listen, people are going to be watching this game tonight and probably think the series is over. But our group, we’re a very resilient group.”

Stamkos reiterated that the back-to-back-to-back champs are down but not out yet.

“So whether it’s one-nothing or seven-nothing or 10-nothing, it’s a loss in the playoffs, and you’ve got to move on. We’ve got to man up as a team and as a person. Let’s get back home in front of our fans, and let’s see what we’re made of.”

Tampa Bay will host the formidable Valeri Nichushkin and the Avs on Monday for Game 3.

