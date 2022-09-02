Life Seems Good These Days For Manti Te’o

Everyone is still buzzing about the Manti Te’o documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, but fortunately, it sure seems like Te’o is in a good place these days.

The former linebacker was recently out and about in San Diego — where Te’o spent four NFL seasons — enjoying life. Earlier this week he headed to church with his wife and daughter.

Football star Manti Te'o is spotted heading to church with his pregnant wife and his child https://t.co/yzoSp36v4G — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 30, 2022

His wife, Jovi Nicole, is pregnant with their second child.

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Te’o’s mind isn’t exactly on football, even as the NFL season gets underway in around a week.

Te’o was walking his dog and told a paparazzo that he doesn’t have any plans to return to the gridiron.

“That’s not the most important thing on my mind right now,” he told the photographer, before warning him that he was about to step in a puddle.

Manti Te’o walks his dog in San Diego. (Credit: Screenshot/SplashNews)

“Life is good, I had an eight-year career. Just being a dad, I have a beautiful daughter, a son on the way. I got my pup here. My wife is doing well with her businesses. I’m just a family man, man.”

Te’o spent 8 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. He appeared in 62 games, though he never quite took over games in the NFL the way he did during his college days at Notre Dame.

Most recently, Te’o spent the 2020 season primarily with the Bears practice squad. He was called up for the Bear’s Wild-Card Round playoff game against this old team, the New Orleans Saints.

