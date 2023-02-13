Libs Freak Out Over Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch Sighting At Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

The liberal media just can’t stick to sports.

On a night of two No. 1 seeded teams facing off in the Super Bowl, liberals wanted to fixate on who was sitting next to Elon Musk and Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Unfortunately for the lib libs, the two were spotted next to each other, which was kerosene for the match that was the heated media.

After the two briefly appeared as part of the broadcast when the cameras browsed through the celebrities in attendance at State Farm Stadium, Elon and Murdoch popped on the screen and the tag team set off the Twitter hate.

People started to question if there was an underlying agenda between Musk and the conservative mogul. Any reasonable person would assume that the two were simply sitting next to each other with no agenda required.

Fucking disgusting fascist traitors Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch: pic.twitter.com/TAGanEUnYj — Lynda Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) February 13, 2023

Since the online masses turned on Elon after acquiring Twitter for the sake of restoring free speech and transparency with reporting, and their clear hatred of Murdoch for his association with Fox, it was a perfect storm for a liberal meltdown.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caught the moment and tried to make a scene out of it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caught the moment and tried to make a scene out of it.

Is a brief cameo by Musk and Murdoch worth getting mad over? Definitely not, but this is the age of outrage.

