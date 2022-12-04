Liberty Reportedly Chooses Hugh Freeze’s Replacement

Liberty has reportedly reached a deal with Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.

The Flames have been on the hunt for a new coach since Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, and the Flames and Chadwell reached a deal for $4 million annually that goes for at least five seasons.

Liberty is finalizing the deal to hire Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, sources tell @SINow.



Chadwell's deal is 5+ years at $4M a year. Team meeting called for later this morning. Chadwell has gone 39-22 at Coastal in 4 seasons with a conference title. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2022

Jamey Chadwell is a huge get for Liberty.

In terms of the realistic options on the table, Chadwell was definitely the best by far. He’s had an outstanding career at Coastal Carolina.

He’s 39-22 in five seasons with the Chanticleers, but the past three years have been incredibly impressive. Since 2020, Jamey Chadwell and Coastal Carolina have gone 31-6. He’s turned the program into one of the best at the G5 level.

Jamey Chadwell reportedly reaches deal with Liberty. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Now, he’ll take his talents to Lynchburg, Virginia to coach the Liberty Flames. In terms of G5 teams, Liberty has plenty of resources and has gone out of its way to prove it’s dedicated to having a competitive football team.

Chadwell isn’t walking into a rebuild. He’s walking into a situation where he should be able to win on day one.

Liberty reportedly hires Jamey Chadwell. He has had some incredible success with Coastal Carolina. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Scoring Jamey Chadwell is a huge victory for Liberty and fans of the flames. It’ll be very surprising if he doesn’t have a ton of success there.