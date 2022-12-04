Liberty Reportedly Chooses Hugh Freeze’s Replacement

Liberty has reportedly reached a deal with Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.
The Flames have been on the hunt for a new coach since Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, and the Flames and Chadwell reached a deal for $4 million annually that goes for at least five seasons.
Jamey Chadwell is a huge get for Liberty.
In terms of the realistic options on the table, Chadwell was definitely the best by far. He’s had an outstanding career at Coastal Carolina.
He’s 39-22 in five seasons with the Chanticleers, but the past three years have been incredibly impressive. Since 2020, Jamey Chadwell and Coastal Carolina have gone 31-6. He’s turned the program into one of the best at the G5 level.
Now, he’ll take his talents to Lynchburg, Virginia to coach the Liberty Flames. In terms of G5 teams, Liberty has plenty of resources and has gone out of its way to prove it’s dedicated to having a competitive football team.
Chadwell isn’t walking into a rebuild. He’s walking into a situation where he should be able to win on day one.
Scoring Jamey Chadwell is a huge victory for Liberty and fans of the flames. It’ll be very surprising if he doesn’t have a ton of success there.